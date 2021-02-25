Emmanuel Tagoe, the former IBO Lightweight champion says he is very cool with the decision of his former promoters to part ways with him.

“I am very cool. Nothing is worrying to me and same with them. It’s not an issue we’ve got to fight over. So everything is cool.

“Now I have a foreign promoter who is promoting my fights and they have planned for me to mount the ring in May. So everything is fine”, he added.

When asked if he needs a manager to compliment his new promoters Tagoe aka Game Boy said “for now, I am not ready for a manager. I am just cool and hence not ready for a manager”.

Baby Jet Promotions have cut ties with their boxer Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe.

Attesting to this termination of their contract with Gameboy was a letter released dated 9th February 2021 stating that the contract is done with immediate effect.