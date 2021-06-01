Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 2023African Games has revealed that the African Union (AU) is committed to warranting that Ghana hosts the 2023 African Games for the first time in 56 years.

Answering questions from Karl Tufuoh on Sunday Night Live, a popular sports programme on GTV Sports Plus, he stressed Ghana is a super power in African Politics and Sports, as the first nation to attain independence south of the Sahara and the success story of Ghanaians in Sports.

Dr. Asare said the President of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given him the fullest assurance that the nation will host the African Olympic Games in 2023.

He expressed that Ghana has agreed to the Protocol Agreement and Legal Framework with the AU, paid the hosting fees of $1.8m, secured 45% of the Broadcast and TV Rights and have a land at Borteyman ready to be developed into a50,000 capacity Olympic size Stadium and converted into a University for Sports Development..

According to the LOC Chairman, Ghana has worked hard alongside international protocols to get the Games hosted in three historic cities; Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

“We can have a hybrid as there are some existing good facilities, and build other sports facilities in addition to host Africa, I believe me can do it” he guaranteed.

He thanked former Youth & Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah and the current one, Hon Mustapha Ussif for their interest and commitment to ensure that Ghana hosts the biggest sports festival on the continent.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare noted that investing in sports boosts tourism, health and the economy.

He appealed to the media to investigate before publishing their news, and they must come out with positive stories to attract corporate support.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Chief Coordinating Officer (COO) of the African Games 2023 who accompanied the Chairman told the host, Covid-19 affected the discussions and planning towards the Games, but they have solved majority of the challenges, stating that it would be an indictment to pull out at this stage.

He said the AU who owns the Games will conduct some site checks within the coming days in Ghana.

He revealed that 7,000 athletes and 3,000 officials including journalists and celebrities will participate in at least 25 sporting disciplines at the 13th African Games.

The 2023 African Games is a qualifying competition for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.