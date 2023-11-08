Evonne Britton to Represent Ghana at the Olympics

Ms Evonne Britton, a pro hurdler born on July 28, 1991, in Capitol Heights, Maryland, as the third child out of five. Her journey to becoming an elite athlete began in El Paso, Texas, where she participated in various sports, including softball, basketball, volleyball, and dance. However, it was in track and field, specifically in hurdling, that Evonne’s natural talent shone through.

Evonne’s love for hurdling started in middle school, and from that point onward, she not only embraced the sport but excelled in it. As a high school freshman, she was the sole athlete from her school to qualify for the State Track meet in Austin, Texas. This was just the beginning, as she returned to the State meet in both her junior and senior years. It was during her senior year that she became the State Champion in the 100m hurdles and secured a silver medal in the 300m hurdles, marking a turning point in her career.

Evonne’s outstanding high school performance earned her a full athletic scholarship to The Pennsylvania State University. Her journey continued as a freshman when she competed at the 2010 World Junior Championships, participating in both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles in Moncton, Canada. She also achieved a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the Junior Olympics.

Despite facing a knee injury during her junior year’s indoor season, Evonne’s determination and rehabilitation efforts paid off. She returned to the track, winning a BIG TEN Conference Title in the 100m hurdles and earning the status of NCAA All-American that season. As a senior, she served as a team captain and still holds the indoor 60m hurdles record set in 2014 at the Penn State Invitational.

In 2016, Evonne achieved a personal best time of 12.78 seconds in the 100m hurdles during her first Olympic Trials. Her resilience and commitment to her sport have brought her to her current training base in Georgia, where she is working with the professional Altis training group. Her plans are set on the upcoming indoor season in Europe, beginning in January, and the outdoor season as she prepares to represent Ghana in the next Olympic Games.

Evonne’s remarkable journey took an unexpected turn when she expressed her aspiration to switch nationality and compete for Ghana in the upcoming Olympic Games. This decision has caught the attention of some of Ghana’s most esteemed figures in sports and leadership, and she is set to meet with them.

She is eagerly anticipating meetings with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Ussif Mustapha. These meetings are anticipated to be a significant step in her journey, as they will discuss her commitment to representing Ghana on the world stage.

In addition to these anticipated meetings, Evonne looks forward to the opportunity to meet the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who is expected to bless her Olympic endeavor and offer his support.

She will hold meetings with the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and Mr. Bawa Fuseini, the President of the Ghana Athletics Association for their encouragement and support as she embarks on this incredible journey.

With the support and endorsement of these influential figures in Ghana’s sports and leadership, Evonne Britton’s path to Olympic glory, representing Ghana, takes on an even more profound significance. Her story is one of determination, inspiration, and the power of dreams.