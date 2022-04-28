eWAKA Sign Strategic Commercial Agreement With THE PULSE

eWAKA, Africa’s new market entrant that is spearheading sustainable mobility options to enhance the region’s economic prospects, today announced that the Company has signed a commercial agreement with THE PULSE, a network of solar powered centers, connecting and transforming the micro-economies of rural Rwandan communities. eWAKA will initially provide electric transportation options for the five centers of THE PULSE Centers pilot roll out program.

In addition to a planned phased roll out to provide electric transportation options to all 69 planned Centers, eWAKA will offer financing options, maintenance services and deliver robust IT capabilities to support THE PULSE Center customers’ transportation management efforts.

By connecting and transforming the micro-economies of rural Rwandan communities who are underserved, THE PULSE strives to break the poverty trap by establishing managed centers at the last mile of retail services. These Centers will host local, national and international third parties who will provide products, services and innovative solutions in the fields of agriculture, finance, health, leisure and entertainment, retail and wholesale, water, as well as other key sectors integral to rural economic development.

eWAKA offering consists of a comprehensive line of electric vehicles for multiple customer segments in different sectors from deliver companies, healthcare providers, hotels, and universities. Electric vehicle options include bodas, the backbone of Africa’s local delivery sector, and rideshare options including electric kick start scooters and bicycles. eWAKA is currently fund raising to develop a local African assembly facility and to further expand the existing IT capabilities for increased client security and improved operating performance of their transportation vehicles.

Commenting on the signing, Celeste Vogel, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer & General Counsel of eWAKA said: “eWAKA is incredibly pleased to sign our first strategic commercial agreement. Strategic commercial agreements like THE PULSE agreement allow eWAKA to aggressively scale our operations by entering new market segments while minimizing our financing exposure to fund our growth. THE PULSE’s mission to support rural communities is completely aligned with eWAKA’s sustainable response to the specific transport and delivery challenges of ‘the last mile.’ Through our combined offering, we will bring much needed services to these rural communities, who are underserved at present.”

Boris Civieta, Founder and Director of THE PULSE commented: “The signed agreement with eWAKA represents another significant milestone for THE PULSE as we look to completely transform the existing 69 Solarkiosk E-HUBBs into full-service centers offering rural communities much sought after critical services. THE PULSE Centers will create job and skills training opportunities for the local population as well. Once the transformation process of the existing 69 E-HUBBs is completed, we will manage a network of rural centers for business, services and leisure across Rwanda. This accomplishment will allow us to expand to other African countries as we look to harness solar power to fuel rural economic development.”