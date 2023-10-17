Ewuraba Eesi To Host Maiden Mega Concert ‘Arukah Xperience’

Ewuraba Eesi, one of Ghana’s female sensational gospel music icons, is gearing up for her maiden mega music concert dubbed ‘Arukah Xperience 23’.

The concert is part of activities earmarked to commemorate the musician’s 10 years in the gospel music industry.

Meanwhile, Sekondi Takoradi is set agog following the official announcement of the ‘Arukah Xperience’ as fans are in high anticipation.

The concert is scheduled for November 12, 2023, at the Church of Pentecost, Sekondi Central (Close to Gyandu Park) at 6 p.m. The red carpet will be rolled out promptly at 5 p.m.

‘Arukah Xperience’ is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

Gospel music fans who will attend the event should expect nothing but great performances from Ewuraba Eesi as well as other gospel icons billed to rock the event.

The stage will come alive with the melodious voices of renowned guest artists who have dedicated their lives to spreading the message of faith through music. Bound to be an event with great performances from an incredible line-up of celebrated Ghanaian gospel artists, the event will witness performances from gospel icons such as the legendary Nana Yaw Asare, Diana Hammond, SK Frimpong, KDM, Vincent Nyarko, EL Manuel, and many others.

The rich experiences of all the performing artists, coupled with their uncountable hits, made them the perfect choice for the show.

Watch out for your favourite gospel ministers as they prepare to journey along with all and sundry who will be in attendance to have an Arukah Xperience.

Ewuraba Eesi indicated in an interview with HashimNews that “Apart from being an umbrella for believers to gather and adore God, the ‘Arukah Xperience’ is also to celebrate my 10th anniversary as a gospel musician.”

“It is also aimed at creating an avenue for music fans to meet and interact with their favourite music icons and ministers of God,” she added.

Asked how has it been for her 10 years working in the Ghana music space she responded “It has been ten years of holding tight unto God, ten years of pursuing one’s calling, and 10 years of striving in a male-dominated industry. Nonetheless so far so good so I want to thank God for His grace over the past ten years and all the individuals He brought my way to keep my calling as active as it has become. It has been both fantastic and tough at times,” she added.

Credited with loads of hit songs, Ewuraba Eesi’s name became a household one in 2013 when she released her debut studio album titled ‘Confidence’. Over her 10-year journey in the gospel industry, she has serenaded and served music lovers and believers of God with songs such as ‘Aseda’ in 2018, ‘Gyinapintsin’ in 2019, ‘Afehyiapa’ in 2020, ‘Perfect Love’ in 2021, and the chart-topping song ‘The Grace ft. Nero X’ in 2022.

Additionally, she has won many prestigious awards at both regional and national levels including National Gospel Music Awards, Western Music Awards, Ghana Innovation Awards, Western Gospel Awards, among others making her the most awarded female musician in the Western Region.

Ewuraba Eesi continues to make her mark in the world of gospel music through her enchanting voice, amazing ministration, energetic performance, spirit-filled music and profound lyrical prowess.

Ewuraba Eesi, who is the headline artiste, is expected to enthral souls and touch hearts at the concert.

‘Arukah Xperience’ is fated to make an everlasting impression within the Christian community.

It is important to note that fans across the globe can watch the concert live on Ewuraba Eesi’s social media platforms.

Don’t miss it! Remember, It’s Free!

Source: Boga Ali Hashim