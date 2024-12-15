Ewurabena Aubynn Celebrates at Thanksgiving Service Amid Electoral Contestation

Ewurabena Aubynn, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ablekuma North constituency, attended a spirited thanksgiving service at St. Peter’s Methodist Church on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Aubynn, whose election declaration is currently under contestation, was joined by her constituency executives, branch secretaries, and party agents in a jubilant display of support. Dressed in white attire and adorned with NDC party colors, the group danced and joyfully proclaimed, “the Lord is at work.”

During her address to the congregation, Aubynn confidently declared herself the elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, emphasizing that her election was validated through the proper legal channels. She pointed out that the Electoral Commission’s authorized officials had officially declared her the winner of the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

“I assure all voters who entrusted me with their support that their votes will be protected,” Aubynn assured the congregation. “We will resist any attempts by the Electoral Commission to alter the will of the people. The NDC has won the Ablekuma North seat, and no one can change that. On January 7, I will be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, and nothing will change that.”

Her comments come in the wake of an announcement by Deputy Electoral Commissioner Bossman Asari on Thursday, revealing that several constituencies, including Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, and Dome Kwabenya, will undergo a recount. This decision has sparked controversy, as the Electoral Commission returning officers had already declared winners for these constituencies.

In response, NDC leadership has fiercely challenged the Electoral Commission’s decision, urging it to pursue legal redress if it intends to dispute the election results. The NDC remains firm in its stance, vowing to resist any efforts to alter the declared outcomes, including through a recount.