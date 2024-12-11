Ewurabyna Aubynn Declared MP-Elect for Ablekuma North Amid Tensions and Disputes

Ewurabyna Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been declared the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma North following a tense standoff at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre.

The declaration, made on December 10, 2024, came after results from 219 out of the 281 polling stations were collated, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the constituency.

Ablekuma North has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the past two decades, making Aubynn’s victory a historic and noteworthy upset. However, the announcement followed a series of disputes that began on December 8, when the Electoral Commission (EC) started collating results from all 281 polling stations.

The situation became increasingly fraught, and by December 9, the EC suspended the process after collating 219 polling stations, with plans to resume on the morning of December 10. However, the continuation was delayed as both the NPP and NDC failed to reach a consensus. Disagreements arose over the authenticity of pink sheets, the official documents used for the election results.

On Tuesday, December 10, as NDC supporters gathered at the collation centre, tensions escalated. Military and police personnel were called in to maintain order as NDC supporters were prevented from entering the collation room, leading to a chaotic scene.

Nana Akua Afriyie, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, has rejected the EC’s declaration, claiming she is the rightful winner. “I have all the scanned copies and original copies of the 281 polling stations. We are not going to accept this result,” Afriyie told the media following the declaration.

The NPP also expressed concerns about the integrity of the process. According to the constituency chairman, the EC official was allegedly coerced into making the declaration under duress. “The gentleman was subjected to threats and was under duress to declare the result. We will go back to the party and decide on what to do next,” he said, stressing the party’s commitment to a decision that would prioritize national interest.