Ewuradjoa Bitsy Celebrates Faith And Music At “Adekye Me” Album Launch

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist Mary Jackson, known to fans as Ewuradjoa Bitsy, made a remarkable mark in gospel music history with the official launch of her latest album, Adekye Me. The powerful nine-track project is a heartfelt tribute to God’s faithfulness in her life and ministry.

Held on May 3 at the Destiny Apostolic Church International in London, the launch drew a vibrant crowd and featured performances by renowned gospel ministers including Pastor Kwame Amponsah, Myrtle De Graft, Minister Anne Marie, and many more. The event was a spirited celebration of faith, worship, and authentic Ghanaian gospel sounds.

Ewuradjoa Bitsy’s music journey began at the tender age of ten, when she recognized her gift as a divine calling. Hailing from Ghana’s Western Region, she has since grown into a beloved figure in the gospel scene, both in Ghana and abroad.

Her new album, Adekye Me, features spiritually uplifting tracks such as:

Adekye Me

Menpre

Change

Adene

Mepe Obi

God’s Time

The Arm of God

Ofre Wo

Bebia Mefri

Known not just for her musical talent but also her philanthropy, Ewuradjoa Bitsy continues to use her platform to inspire hope and extend compassion to those in need. With Adekye Me, she reaffirms her commitment to spreading the gospel through soul-stirring music.

Listeners can now stream Adekye Me on all major platforms and experience the powerful anointing and authentic message that define Ewuradjoa Bitsy’s ministry.