Ex-Afghan Lawmaker Detained by Taliban for Various Crimes

The Taliban have detained ex-member of the lower house of the Afghan parliament, Allah Gul Mujahid, accused of committing multiple crimes including land seizure, murders, and kidnapping, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

“The Taliban have detained Allah Gul Mujahid, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga chamber [the lower house of the Afghan parliament],” the source said.

In the government, which collapsed after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Mujahid had power and many militants worked for him, but after the Taliban seized several cities, he did not appear again, the source added.

Mujahid was a member of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and is now a member of the Islamic Society of Afghanistan, which had influence in the east and north-east of Kabul. He was accused of many crimes, but during the previous government he had political immunity, according to the source.

His people were engaged in racketeering in the east of Kabul, kidnapping people and demanding ransom for their release, according to the source.

After the Taliban took control Kabul on August 15, the Afghan official government collapsed and a number of high-ranking politicians, including then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left the country. In September, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.