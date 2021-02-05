Ex beauty Queen and Founder, Candle Lighters Foundation, Wanda Monye has just launched her fashion brand called Wanda Style Station and now introducing her brand to the Nigerian market.

Former House of Assembly Aspirant and Nollywood Actress, Wanda Monye started up in the fashion business in 2014 when she attended her first fashion school.

The Wanda Style Station was created for the urban woman with a social lifestyle. We are sure to see printed fabrics, bold colours, 3D designed petals, structural pieces and simplistic fine lines in the coming collections.

According to the creative designer, Wanda Monye, “This is soon to be a global women’s clothing label that incorporates vibrant, colourful and urban designs on high quality fabrics to create unique apparel. This ready to wear brand targets women who love the one piece, well-embroidered rich, effortlessly chic and elegant look.

Wanda Style Station currently runs an online store on the company’s official website but our work Station is in Ajah, Lagos state and it is strictly by appointment for custom orders, she added.