Palmeiras head coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is the latest football manager to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 68-year-old former Real Madrid and Brazil boss posted a video on Instagram on Saturday to assure fans that he is well and confident of a prompt return to work.

“In the periodic tests that Palmeiras carry out, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Luxemburgo said. “I’ve been put in quarantine but I don’t have any symptoms or pain. I’m absolutely fine and I’ll be back soon.”

Other football managers to have tested positive for the virus include Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Galatasaray’s Fatih Terim.

All football competitions in Brazil were suspended in March as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rio de Janeiro’s Carioca championship became the first state league to return from the shutdown when Flamengo beat Bangu 3-0 at the Maracana stadium on June 18.

The national Serie A season is expected to start on August 8, three months later than originally planned.

Luxemburgo is the most successful manager in the history of Brazil’s top flight with five Serie A titles, including back-to-back triumphs with Palmeiras in 1993 and 1994.

He was Brazil’s national team manager from 1998 to 2000 and had an 11-month spell in charge of Real Madrid in 2005. Enditem

