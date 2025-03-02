Ex-Bronx Attorney Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Massive Immigration Fraud Scheme

Kofi Amankwaa, a 70-year-old former immigration attorney based in the Bronx, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for orchestrating a sprawling fraud scheme that exploited U.S. laws designed to protect victims of domestic violence.

Amankwaa, who pleaded guilty in September 2024, admitted to filing thousands of fraudulent petitions under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), falsely claiming his clients were abused by their U.S. citizen children to secure legal status.

From 2016 to 2023, Amankwaa and his associates submitted over 4,000 fabricated VAWA applications (Form I-360), leveraging these to obtain advance parole documents—temporary travel permits for undocumented individuals. He then directed clients to use these documents to travel abroad and re-enter the U.S., later citing their “lawful” re-entry as grounds to apply for permanent residency. Charging clients between $3,000 and $6,000 plus fees, Amankwaa preyed on vulnerable immigrants desperate for legal pathways, all while concealing the fraudulent nature of their filings.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla handed down the sentence on February 26, condemning the scheme as a “calculated abuse of trust.” Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky underscored the severity of the crimes, stating, “Amankwaa mocked a system meant to shield genuine abuse survivors. His actions not only defrauded the government but also jeopardized the credibility of legitimate VAWA applicants.”

The case highlights systemic vulnerabilities in immigration processes, particularly the risks of exploitation by legal professionals tasked with upholding the law. VAWA, enacted to offer refuge to abuse victims, has increasingly become a target for fraud, complicating efforts to assist those in genuine need. Amankwaa’s scheme exploited this lifeline, diverting resources and scrutiny toward fabricated claims.

Critics argue that such cases erode public trust and fuel skepticism toward immigration systems, disproportionately harming legitimate applicants. “Fraud like this casts a shadow over all petitions,” said immigration advocate Maria Gonzalez. “It forces authorities to tighten scrutiny, making it harder for real victims to seek safety.”

The sentencing sends a stark warning to legal practitioners engaging in similar misconduct, though questions linger about oversight mechanisms. Advocates urge reforms, including enhanced vetting of VAWA petitions and stricter penalties for professionals exploiting loopholes.

As Amankwaa prepares for prison, the case underscores a broader challenge: balancing compassion for vulnerable immigrants with vigilance against exploitation. For thousands awaiting legitimate relief, the road to security just grew more fraught.

Disbarment and Financial Penalties

Following numerous complaints by clients regarding the fraudulent abuse allegations, Amankwaa’s license to practice law in the State of New York was suspended in November 2023 and in August 2024, Amankwaa was disbarred.

In addition to the prison term, Amankwaa who lives in South River, New Jersey, was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and ordered to forfeit $13,389,000.

He has also agreed to pay $16,503,425 in restitution to his victims as part of his plea agreement.

Authorities have urged victims of Amankwaa’s fraud to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USANYS.VAWAFraud@usdoj.gov for potential restitution.

The Newark Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, with support from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Office of Fraud Detection and National Security.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Z. Margulies, with the General Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case, assisted by Paralegal Specialist Samantha Roberts.

Source: US Department of Justice