Ex-ECG Chief Criticizes Probe Over Missing Containers

Former Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has accused a technical committee of unfairness for excluding him from its investigation into over 1,300 allegedly missing ECG containers.

During a TV3 Ghana Tonight interview on April 2, Mahama claimed he was cited in the committee’s findings without being consulted, calling the oversight procedurally flawed.

“The committee completed the job without speaking to me, yet I am named in their report,” Mahama told host Alfred Ocansey. “They spoke to ECG directors but not to me. How would you feel in my position?” He insisted the containers, reportedly vanished from Tema Port, remain under the jurisdiction of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Customs, dismissing claims of their disappearance as inaccurate.

Mahama questioned the legality of auctioning ECG’s containers without notifying the utility provider. “ECG failed to clear the containers, but does that justify auctioning them without recourse to us?” he said, referencing written communications he claims to have sent during his tenure to halt such actions.

The former MD revealed he has withheld public commentary on the committee’s allegations pending a formal invitation to present his case. “I want us to fully appreciate the situation before I respond,” he stated.

The probe, initiated after a ministerial committee reported 1,346 ECG containers unaccounted for, has fueled national debate over port logistics and institutional accountability. Authorities have not yet addressed Mahama’s criticisms as calls grow for clarity on the containers’ status.