Ex-ECG Chief Defends Reforms Amid Missing Assets Probe

Former Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has urged stakeholders to balance scrutiny of missing equipment containers with recognition of the utility’s financial and operational transformation under his tenure.

His appeal follows public outcry over unaccounted infrastructure assets, which has dominated recent discourse about the state-owned power distributor.

Mahama, who led ECG from 2022 to 2025, highlighted unprecedented revenue growth during an interview this week. Monthly collections surged from an average of GHS 500 million ($41 million) to GHS 1.5 billion ($123 million), positioning ECG among Ghana’s top revenue-generating entities alongside telecom giant MTN. “This is no cottage industry—it’s now a pillar of national fiscal stability,” he said.

The former CEO attributed this turnaround to operational overhauls that included stricter billing protocols, engineering-led pricing models, and a shift toward commercial prioritization. “We stopped thinking like technicians and started acting as business leaders,” Mahama explained, noting that non-negotiable rate structures and anti-theft measures reduced revenue leaks.

Mahama disclosed inheriting a backlog of 700 equipment upgrade projects and nearly 100 delayed civil works when he took office. Despite these constraints, ECG accelerated monthly meter installations from 2,500 to 100,000 under a loss-reduction initiative, slashing technical and commercial losses by 18% within two years.

While acknowledging the ongoing container audit, he argued ECG’s broader progress merits equal attention. “When you’ve lifted a company from crisis to profitability, it’s counterproductive to fixate on isolated issues without context,” he said.

The container controversy underscores persistent governance challenges in Ghana’s state enterprises. Critics argue asset-tracking gaps risk undermining public trust, while Mahama’s defenders contend operational successes demonstrate improved oversight.

ECG’s revival mirrors broader efforts to reform Ghana’s energy sector, long plagued by $5 billion in legacy debt and chronic underinvestment. The World Bank cites ECG’s revenue jump as critical to stabilizing the national power grid, though it warns sustaining gains requires transparent asset management.

Historically, Ghana’s state utilities have struggled to balance service delivery with fiscal discipline. Mahama’s technocratic approach—modeled on private-sector efficiency—reflects a growing trend among African power providers facing rising demand and climate pressures. Yet as ECG’s audit shows, even transformative leaders must reconcile innovation with accountability in the public eye.

The government has yet to comment on the probe’s scope or timeline. For now, the debate persists: Can institutional reforms thrive alongside rigorous oversight, or does scrutiny itself risk stifling progress? ECG’s next chapter may hinge on finding that equilibrium.