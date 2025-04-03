Ex-ECG Chief Denies Fleeing, Vows Cooperation in Missing Containers Probe

Former Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has firmly denied rumors of fleeing the country, pledging full cooperation with investigations into 1,346 missing containers holding critical infrastructure materials meant to expand Ghana’s power distribution network.

The containers, reportedly containing transformers, cables, and other essential equipment, vanished amid a multi-agency import process involving the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Tonight on Wednesday, Mahama emphasized his commitment to resolving the crisis. “I haven’t left this country. I am here to assist because those containers contain critical materials needed to intensify ECG’s network and expand its operations,” he stated. He rejected claims that ECG alone should shoulder blame, noting that GPHA and GRA shared oversight responsibilities. “This issue isn’t solely an indictment on ECG. Three state institutions were involved—we can’t drop the ball at one doorstep and call it resolved,” he argued.

When pressed on whether he would submit to forensic scrutiny, Mahama responded: “Of course. I am homegrown, I believe in Ghana, and my success at ECG speaks for itself. I have no reason to flee.” He nonetheless criticized the investigative committee for excluding him from proceedings. “I won’t address a committee through the media that never gave me a hearing. When invited, I’ll clarify the inconsistencies,” he said, urging Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other stakeholders to collaborate in tracing the containers.

The disappearance, first reported in March, has sparked public outcry over accountability gaps in Ghana’s state agencies. Civil society groups and opposition lawmakers have demanded transparency, citing concerns over prolonged delays in grid improvement projects due to the missing supplies.

The case underscores systemic vulnerabilities in Ghana’s import oversight frameworks, where fragmented responsibility among agencies often leads to accountability vacuums. Similar incidents, such as the 2022 disappearance of medical supplies at Tema Port, highlight recurring challenges in safeguarding critical shipments. Governance experts argue that digitized tracking systems and centralized oversight are urgently needed to prevent such losses.

Mahama’s insistence on multi-stakeholder collaboration reflects broader tensions between Ghana’s public institutions, where inter-agency disputes frequently stall resolutions. While his tenure at ECG saw reduced technical losses and improved revenue collection, this scandal risks overshadowing those gains. As investigations proceed, public trust hinges on whether authorities can transcend bureaucratic silos to recover the assets—or at least deliver a credible explanation for their absence.