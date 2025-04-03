Ex-ECG Chief Denies Missing Containers, Asserts Port Retention

Former Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has dismissed reports of 1,346 missing containers tied to the utility provider, insisting they remain under the jurisdiction of port authorities.

His remarks, made during an April 2, 2025, interview on TV3’s Ghana Tonight, countered a technical committee’s findings that the ECG-bound cargo could not be located, sparking allegations of mismanagement or corruption.

“The containers are at the port,” Mahama asserted, clarifying that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Customs retain exclusive control over the shipments. He emphasized that ECG never took custody of the items, rejecting claims the company lost them. “This conversation would be different if ECG had custody. The reality is they are still at the port,” he stated.

The dispute follows an Energy Ministry report revealing over 1,300 containers earmarked for ECG were unaccounted for, raising scrutiny over supply chain integrity. Mahama questioned how containers could be auctioned without ECG’s knowledge, noting unpaid duties did not justify undisclosed disposal. “A container isn’t a piece of paper you discard. Each has a unique identifier tracked globally,” he added, underscoring the improbability of their disappearance.

Authorities have yet to respond to Mahama’s claims. The statement amplifies calls for transparency in resolving the discrepancy, as investigations continue.