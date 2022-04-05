Ex-General Overseer Of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International Honoured

The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI), has held a service to honour its retired Ex-General Overseer, Apostle Richard Buafor, for his hard work, legacy, and achievements for the church since its establishment, in Ghana and beyond.

The Ex-General Overseer, among other things under his stewardship, helped to establish the Lord’s Academy, a scholarship scheme for needy students, built 110 more branches for the church, built a children’s Centre, establish different fellowships in the church, advocated for the ordination of women as Pastors, and provided lyrics for the composition of the Church’s anthem.

He also composed many worship songs, formed the National Evangelistic Team, published four books to sustain marriages, introduced the observance of health month at all branches, instituted payment of allowances to widows of late Ministers, supported the establishment of a credit union – ‘The Abundant Life Credit Union’, established some companies, schools, social amenities at Tokokoe in the Volta Region, and built the Christian Bible School, among others.

Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, the current General Overseer, at the ceremony at the Church’s headquarters in Kwasieman, Accra, described Apostle Buafor as a visionary leader with a hands on approach and a special grace to plant churches.

Apostle Buafor, he said, was also a chief strategist who by God’s grace found solutions to difficult problems and an Educationist who had taken a personal interest in the education of members and their wards.

Apostle Essandoh asked the congregation to thank God for the life of Apostle Buafor, what he did for him, with him and to him and his wife, Mrs Rejoice Abla Buafor.

“Let’s count our blessings, the transformation they have brought to the church, individuals and society and give God all the glory,” he added.

He implored the Ministers in the church to let the life of Apostle Buafor encourage them that there was hope if they held on and kept pushing hard, while obeying God’s word, adding: “And one day, you will be celebrated like the Ex-General Overseer”.

Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, who graced the occasion, commended Apostle Buafor for allowing God to use him to transform lives for many years.

“He preached the word many years ago and I was there and until now, I still remember the message. He is truly a great man.

“Let us thank God for a life well lived and I want to commend the congregation for the support and love you have given to the leadership of this Church. I implore you to support the current administration with the same support,” he said.

The leadership of other churches including Reverend Charles Agyinasare, Senior Pastor of the Perez Chapel International, and Most Reverend Samuel N. Mensah, President of Full Gospel Church International, also sent their goodwill messages to Apostle Buafor via pre recorded videos.

The congregation, its staff, women, men and youth fellowship and other groups in the church gave Apostle Buafor and his family cash tokens, citations of honour, traditional clothes, and television set, among others.

Apostle Buafor expressed gratitude to God and the church for their enormous support and implored God’s blessings upon the church and their hand works.

“It has not been easy but if you want to travel with God, you need to be ready for the good, bad, sweet and rough times as well,” he said.

“Although, I am retiring, I am not tired and will still give off my best to the church,” he said.