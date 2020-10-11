Ghana’s former ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party launched its campaign on Wednesday ahead of the elections in December.

The party launched the “door-to-door” campaign virtually, highlighting some policies it intends to implement if given the nod at the December polls to govern the country again.

Speaking during the launching, former Ghanaian President and Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama said his government would pay 50 percent of school fees for all tertiary students in the country in the next academic year if he wins the election.

He said the half-scholarship would cushion students against the financial challenges caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges many parents and self-financing students face, the NDC has decided that tertiary students will pay 50 percent only of their tuition fees for the 2020/21 academic year,” he pledged.

Mahama added that the NDC intended to transform the Ghanaian economy through investments in technology, should they be elected.

The NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party are the only parties represented in the Ghanaian parliament since January 2017. Enditem