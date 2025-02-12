Ex-Lawmaker Decries Suspension of Roads Authority Act as Unconstitutional and Risky

In a strongly worded critique, former Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, condemned the decision to suspend the implementation of the National Roads Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1118), describing the move as both unlawful and potentially devastating for the nation’s road infrastructure.

Mr. Osei Nyarko warned that delaying the Act, which was designed to streamline the management of Ghana’s road networks, could compromise efforts to modernize and efficiently maintain the country’s transportation framework.

The suspended legislation sought to merge the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads, and the Department of Feeder Roads into a single unified body. Advocates of the Act argued that consolidating these agencies would eliminate overlapping responsibilities and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks—a necessary reform for a sector long marred by inefficiencies and delayed projects. “With one authority overseeing Federal Roads, Highways, and Urban Roads, planning would be more coordinated and resource use optimized,” Mr. Osei Nyarko noted, emphasizing that the current fragmentation has led to chronic delays and subpar maintenance.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways announced the suspension in a statement, citing the need for further stakeholder engagement as the reason behind the pause. However, this explanation did little to assuage concerns among critics who contend that such a move oversteps executive bounds. Mr. Osei Nyarko was particularly incensed that the suspension appeared to bypass parliamentary procedures altogether. “Legislative powers in Ghana are clearly vested in parliament, as per Article 93(2) of the Constitution,” he stated. “If there are issues with the Act, the proper route is to return it to parliament for amendment—not to unilaterally halt its implementation.”

Adding fuel to the controversy, Mr. Osei Nyarko alleged that the National Labour Commission, an independent body, had advised the ministry to suspend the law. He argued that if the commission had concerns regarding the impact on workers, it should have sought recourse through parliamentary channels or judicial review rather than influencing a decision that could derail a significant reform. His comments resonate with a broader unease about the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches—a debate that strikes at the heart of democratic governance.

While the suspension has been presented as a step toward inclusive policymaking, it also raises questions about the political calculus behind delaying a law that aimed to resolve long-standing administrative challenges. The consolidation envisioned by the Act was not merely bureaucratic reshuffling; it was intended to free up resources and accelerate projects critical to improving the country’s infrastructure. In this light, the suspension appears to risk setting back years of hard-won progress in an area already under strain.

Critics fear that the decision could ultimately result in increased costs and inefficiencies, undermining the very objectives the Act was designed to achieve. As the debate intensifies, Mr. Osei Nyarko has called on the Minister for Roads and Highways to reverse the suspension and offer a formal apology to parliament. This move, he argued, is essential not only for upholding constitutional processes but also for restoring public confidence in the management of the nation’s road network.

In a climate where effective governance is paramount to national development, the unfolding controversy over the Roads Authority Act serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing institutional reforms. The balance between inclusive stakeholder engagement and adherence to constitutional mandates remains delicate, and the outcome of this dispute could have lasting implications for how infrastructure projects are managed in Ghana.