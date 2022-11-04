Ex- Military officer in court over recruitment scam

An Ex- Military Officer who is accused of collecting GHS55,000 from two complainants under the pretext of enlisting nine of their relations into Ghana Immigrations Service (GIS) has appeared before the Kaneshie District Court.

Bawa Abdul Rahman charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.

Rahman claimed he collected the money and gave same to an “NPP man” by name Abass, who had slots for protocol enlistments into GIS.

The accused said the said NPP man, based in the Northern Region, could not be reached after collecting the money.

When the court asked whether he had paid money before being enlisted into the Army, Rahman said he paid nothing.

The court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour, a Circuit Court Judge, sitting with additional Magisterial duties, admitted Rahman to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with two sureties.

He is expected to reappear on December 7.

Chief Inspector Kwame Asiamah narrated that the complainant Gideon Yeboah and Asabre Eric Baffour, were Military officers at Takoradi and that the accused person also resided at Essikado, Takoradi.

The prosecution said during April 2022, the accused introduced himself as Ex-Military Officer, who had protocol slot at a fee of GHC12,000 per person.

The prosecution said the two-complainants got interested and Yeboah gave the accused GHC20,000 for four of his relatives and friends.

It said during the same period, Rahman succeeded in collecting GHS 35,000 from Asabre under the pretext of securing protocol slots for five of his relations and friends.

The prosecution said the accused after collecting the money failed to deliver on his promise and went into hiding.

It said the complainant, realising that they had been defrauded, reported the matter to the GIS.

On September 15, this year, the accused managed to arrange for the victims to undergo medical examination at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after each victim paid GHS500 to facilitate their enlistment into GIS.

The prosecution said Rahman admitted the offence during interrogation and indicated that he gave GHS55,000 to one Abass but he failed to lead the Police to the said Abass.