The United States has blocked former Haitian Prime Minister and founder of GVG, Laurent Lamothe from entering the United States over what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was his “involvement in significant corruption.”

“This action renders Lamothe generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” the State Department said.

In its statement, the State Department accused Lamothe of misappropriating “at least $60 million from the Haitian government’s PetroCaribe investment and social welfare fund for private gain.”

Lamothe, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, resigned in 2014 following weeks of protests calling for him and then-President Michel Martelly to step down.

Citing an unnamed U.S. official, the Miami Herald reported that Lamothe, who has a home in Miami, left the United States late last month and that the State Department issued the travel ban once that had been confirmed.

A rising star in Haitian politics in the early 2010s, Lamothe stepped down amid rising frustration about alleged corruption in his government and a lack of transparency involving funds from a Venezuelan program known as PetroCaribe intended for Haiti’s rebuild after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

Laurent Lamothe is the founder of GVG, a company, which misled African governments to believe the telecom operators were hiding revenue so they (GVG) provided a supposed real time monitor and or CDR (call detail records) audits that will help African government discover the hidden telecoms revenue and realise the taxes therefrom.

In the process, GVG got paid huge sums of money as a percentage of what they supposedly realised as additional revenue for African states.

As of today, GVG has been drafted into another company called Kelni-GVG, a Ghanaian company using GVG’s solutions for real-time monitoring of the telecoms sector, among other activities.

Analysts have always maintained that telecoms revenue automatically increases year-on-year, so there is no need to pay money to a third party organization to monitor it. But African government, like Ghana, are obsessed with the idea of real-time monitoring so they keep paying all kinds of dodgy organizations for the role. After GVG came Subah Infosolutions, and now there is another one called Safaritech Ghana Limited.

Back to Lamothe

Meanwhile, Canada also sanctioned Lamothe in November 2022 alongside Martelly and another former prime minister, Jean Henry Ceant, as part of measures targeting alleged backers of armed gangs in the country.

At the time, Lamothe was quoted in Canadian media as saying that Ottawa was misinformed and he intended to defend himself in court.

Heavily armed gangs are now thought to control large parts of Haiti, displacing tens of thousands amid a worsening humanitarian crisis that the United Nations said could put 100,000 children at risk of starving to death.

The current caretaker government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested last October an international strike force to help restore order.

While countries have been wary of sending troops in support of Henry’s unelected government, Canada and the United States have launched a series of sanctions against Haitian political figures and businessmen.