Ex. Police Officer Douglas Addy Sues Asaase Radio For GH¢20 Million

A former Detective Seargent of the Ghana Police Service, Douglas Kweku Addy, is daring his accusers, particularly Asaase Radio in Accra, to show prove of where he allegedly bribed other police officers, and also “extended bribes to some judges in the lower courts who are adjudicating a domestic violence and child custody case between Ms. Karen Baaba Sam and her ex-partner and businessman, Nana Kwadwo Adjei.’

The police officer, who resigned honourably from the police service, has subsequently sued the media house claiming damages exemplary damages of Twenty Million Ghana Cedis (GH20,000,000.00) and other costs, including Counsel’s fees.

Mr. Addy is also praying the court to order a perpetual injunction restraining the Asaase Radio and its employees from making any further publication any other similar defamatory words touching and/or otherwise concerning him.

According to Mr. Addy, his attention was on the 27th January 2025, was drawn to a publication dated the 27th day of January, 2025 on Asaase radio’s website captioned ‘Police Officer doing the dirty work works of Nana Kwadwo Adjei’ unmasked.

Kweku Addy contends that “not only were the contents of the subject matter publication false, but the caption ‘Police officer doing dirty works of Nana Kwadwo Adjei unmasked’ is particularly misleading and inflammatory.”

The Plaintiff averred that the publication also conveyed a highly prejudicial and damaging impression of Mr. Addy, creating an unwarranted negative perception that is both defamatory and injurious to his reputation.

According to Mr Addy, the publication which referred to him as being currently under the Police Service’s interdiction sought to portray the Plaintiff herein as one who is currently the subject of some sort of disciplinary proceedings or under investigation for professional misconduct, a claim he denied as baseless as he (Addy) has never been “neither is Plaintiff currently under interdiction by the Police Service.”