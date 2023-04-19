Ex-Prez. Mahama Must Apologize For Insulting Trotro Drivers, Station Masters – Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye wants Former President John Dramani Mahama to render an unqualified apology to the hard working Transport Industry Players especially the Trotro drivers, loading boys and station managers for saying that they don’t know anything’

Former President of the Republic and a flagbearer hopeful for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama recently on a campaign tour in the Eastern Region described the NPP men as station boys who know nothing.

In his own words Former President John Mahama said. “They said they have the men, and so the people of Ghana tried them by voting for them, they said they should try them and that was the mistake the people of Ghana made because we have come to realise that after all the ‘we have the men’ it was station boys, they don’t know anything,”

The statement, did not go down well with the Bono regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, saying the former president’s statement should be view as disrespect that looks down upon the source of livelihood of Trotro Drivers and station managers.

He however called on the former president to render unqualified apologies to them and the people of Ghana.

Reacting to President Mahama’s Statement, Kwame Baffoe Abronye in a Facebook post stated that it is unyielding nature of the former president and its NDC as they are used to attacking innocent group or groups that may not support their call.

He further stressed that President Mahama should have used the platform he had to rather come up with an alternative approach to solve the challenges confronting the country as a results of global issues if indeed he has any and not impliedly hurl insult on the innocent Trotro Drivers and their station masters.

According to him, “John Mahama cannot insult our hard-working Trotro Drivers and station Boys and Go Scot-free”

Kwame Baffoe Abronye noted that “It was very uncultured, disrespectful, balderdash and very hubristic for the incompetent corrupt John Dramani Mahama to insult the hardworking Trotro drivers and Station boys that, “they don’t know anything” and as a matter of fact he described them as an empty-headed group”.

