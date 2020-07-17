Former Rwandan Prime Minister Pierre Damien Habumuremyi on Thursday appeared before Gasabo Primary Court in the Rwandan capital city Kigali for a pre-trial hearing, where he was formally charged with issuing of bounced checks worth over 100 million Rwandan francs (about 105,000 U.S. dollars) and breach of trust.

The prosecution alleged Habumuremyi, who was arrested on July 3, committed the crimes between 2018 and 2019 in his capacity as rector and owner of the recently closed Christian University of Rwanda in Kigali, according to the prosecution.

The former head of the cabinet, however, denied the charges, arguing that the checks were provided as the guarantee of payment but not as a means of payment. He also said the money was not for his personal use but for the university. Issuing bounced checks is punishable by 2 to 5 years imprisonment.

The prosecution asked the court to remand Habumuremyi for 30 days as investigations into the alleged crimes continue. Habumuremyi served as the prime minister from October 2011 to July 2014. Since 2015, he serves as chancellor of Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honor of Rwanda.

Advertisements