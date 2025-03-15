Ex Veep Bawumia Throat Drug Means A Lot To Me – Afua Asantewaa

Guinness World Records (GWR) contender Afua Asantewaa has described the recent debate on the special present she received from former Vice President as unfortunate.

Her recent interview on support from government during the historic attempt in Accra has generated intense debate, with many ridiculing the former Vice President’s gesture, and describing the young woman as ingrate.

But to Asantewaa, Dr Bawumia’s gesture of handing her the special medication intended to restore her lost voice should be applauded.

And responding to what accounted for the argument she said ” It’s unfortunate the writer didn’t get the import of what I meant.

” The drug wasn’t an ordinary medicine, it is a special drug designed for the restoration of strained or lost voice.

” The thought of him (Dr Bawumia) importing it all the way from overseas speaks volumes, it means so much for my family and myself. The intention alone should be applauded, it means he had my health at heart.

“Wherever I mentioned Dr Bawumia’s gesture, they applaud him for the gesture, so in the said interview, I stated that that special gift meant so much to me, so where comes in the ingratitude? It is unfortunate, but l leave it in the hands of God.”

She added “I received financial support from government and individuals, which I will eternally be grateful for. It was all over that we received a V-8 from government, but that wasn’t the case, so you see how some people can play mischief?.

” Using Kofi Adomah’s unfortunate incident as a classical example, you will bear me witness that if the sitting president or his vice knows of a particular drug that can restore his sight, like Dr Bawumia did in my case, that individual would be hailed, all is not about money.

” Current generation and generations unborn will read someday that a former Vice President once imported a special drug from Abroad just to make sure a young lady embarking on World attempt was ok healthwise. “