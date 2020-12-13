Former Zambian Vice-President Nevers Mumba on Sunday denied reports that he has been arrested by authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on political grounds.

Media reports have said the former vice-president has been detained for allegedly going to meet former DRC President Joseph Kabila.

But in a video posted on his Facebook page, the former vice-president dismissed that he was detained, but said that he has been restricted from leaving the country because authorities wanted to establish the purpose of his visit.

“I have received a lot of messages from back home of people expressing deep concern of my safety and my whereabouts. I want to confirm that I have not been arrested, I have been restricted from leaving the country until they do their preliminary investigations,” he said in the video shot in a hotel room in the DRC town of Lubumbashi.

“These investigations are about trying to find out what exactly I am doing in this country at such a time when there is heightened political activity in the Congo. As a former vice-president they would like to make sure that I am clear as to why I am here,” he added.

He noted that there was nothing he has done that contradicts the provisions of the law in both Zambia and the DRC, adding that his mission in the DRC was a business mission and not political.

He further said he was safe and that the security agencies in DRC were taking good care of him.

Mumba served as Zambia’s vice-president from 2003 to 2004 under late President Levy Mwanawasa’s administration. Enditem