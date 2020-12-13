Precious Okoh Nunana emerged winner of the maiden trophy in the 2020 She Plays Tennis Trophy Challenge.

The second edition of the all ladies tennis competition dubbed “SHE PLAYS TENNIS” which attracted 25 participants ended the Accra Sports Stadium – Accra Tennis Centre.

Precious, a member of the Ho Tennis Club defeated the defending champion, Linda Mercedes Jones. She demonstrated another definitive performance with her unique balls returning abilities to beat Lola Mogaji to lift the trophy.

Babolat Sport Shop, Omo among others supported the competition.

Precious Okoh Nunana who received sponsors products and a trophy expressed her joy after lifting her first ever trophy and thanked all who made it possible for her to travel to partake in this competition.

“I am extremely happy for myself after this feat, this is my first trophy as a tennis player, it’s a great achievement for, I am now determined to work hard to win more laurels. I also thank everyone who made it possible for me to travel and play in the competition” she said.

“SHE PLAY TENNIS” is an annual tennis competition organised for only up and coming ladies in both the Beginner and Intermediate levels to create awareness and encourage ladies on the benefits of the sport.

Mrs. Catharine Morton, the C.E.O and organiser of the competition articulated the necessity for more females in all professions to join the tennis fraternity to broaden their scopes. She called on other benevolent organisations who wished to offer generously as forms of sponsorships to come on board.

“There is always the need for ladies in all professions to join the tennis fraternity, this I believe will help broaden their scope a d help them in line of sports. I also call on all institutions, corporate bodies and private individuals to come on board to sponsor or partner us in this sports call tennis” she added.