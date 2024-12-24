Exchange Plastic for Rewards with 1win and Recycledge

IBADAN, NIGERIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2024 – Leading global iGaming brand 1win and non-profit environmental organization Recycledge are thrilled to announce the launch of their collaborative Plastic Waste Exchange (PWE) project—a community-driven initiative to combat plastic waste and promote responsible plastic management in Nigeria.

Plastic Waste Exchange by 1win and Recycledge

The launch event takes place on December 28, 2024, at IDC School, Old Ife Road, New Gbagi, Ibadan, starting at 10 AM. Members of the public are encouraged to bring their plastic bottles in exchange for vouchers, food items, gifts, or cash rewards. The more kilograms of plastic attendees bring, the more tangible rewards from 1win they will receive.

The event promises to be engaging and fun, with activities including games and entertainment for participants of all ages, exclusive 1win merchandise giveaways, and appearances by renowned Nigerian personalities

Social media influencers Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji (known as @Twinz_Love) and famous Nigerian actor and producer Femi Adebayo will appear on the day to lend their voices to the campaign and inspire community participation.

The PWE project addresses the issue of plastic waste in Ibadan and surrounding areas. Citizens are encouraged to recycle PET bottles by bringing them to 1win-branded PWE stations. With an ambitious goal to collect 5,000 kilograms of plastic waste, 1win and Recycledge aim to send it to recycling sites and prevent plastics from polluting landfills, waterways, and natural habitats in Nigeria.

Following the launch event, 1win-facilitated plastic receptacle stations can be found across Ibadan in the following locations: Ilaji Hotel and Resorts, Hybrid Heights, Agodi Parks and Gardens, and IDC School (New Gbagi).

For more details about the PWE project and event updates, visit www.1win.charity.

About 1win

1win is a leading iGaming brand that offers an unparalleled range of services and is licensed in Nigeria. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across the globe, illustrating its strong influence in the iGaming sector. Effective August 2024, 1win has cricketer David Warner as its sports ambassador.

About Recycledge

Recycledge is a Nigerian non-profit organization committed to sustainable waste management solutions, with a focus on plastic waste reduction and recycling education.

