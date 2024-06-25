Excitement Builds as 2024 Ashantifest Community Football Tournament Nears Final Showdown

The stage is set for the climax of the 2024 Ashantifest Community Football Tournament, a spectacle that has ignited fierce competition among sixteen communities in Kumasi.

With the tournament scheduled from June 13th to July 28th, brace yourselves for a series of thrilling matches and intense rivalries that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The final draw, held on June 10th at the MTN office in Kaase, Kumasi, was attended by esteemed guests, including former football stars Opoku Nti (Lord Zico), Abdul Razak (Golden Boy), Francis Akwafo, and Frimpong Manso, all legends of Asante Kotoko who have made significant contributions to the sport and the community.

Among the communities that have earned the honour of competing for the prestigious trophy are Aboabo, Abrepo, Adoato, Amakom, Ashtown, Atonsu, Bantama, Dechemso, Ejisu, Fante Newtown, Kwadaso, Mamponteng, Santasi, Suame, Tafo, and Tech. Each community brings its unique spirit and determination to the field, making this tournament a true celebration of Kumasi’s football culture.

The defending champions, Ejisu, are not resting on their laurels. They are ready to defend their title after a hard-fought victory last year. However, the competition is fierce, with past winners Abrepo (2021) and Old Tafo (2022) hungry to reclaim their former glory. The desire for victory is palpable, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Current matches are heating up at Konadu Yiadom Park in Ashtown. They feature Zone B teams, including Kwadaso, Ashtown, Atonsu, and Tech. In Zone A, Ejisu and Adoato have emerged as frontrunners ahead of Fante Newtown and Suame.

Zone C battles at Dichemso Park on Thursday and Friday will determine qualifiers from Dichemso, Amakom, Aboabo, and Abrepo. Zone D, comprising Bantama, Santasi, Mamponteng, and Tafo, promises thrilling encounters as teams vie for advancement.

With anticipation building, football enthusiasts eagerly await the crowning of the 2024 Ashantifest Community Football Tournament champion, who will claim the prestigious trophy and fantastic prizes courtesy of MTN, a testament to their skill and dedication.