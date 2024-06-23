Excitement Builds as Winner of MTN FC Cup Stands to Gain GH₵800k

The upcoming final of the MTN FC Cup promises to be a thrilling event, with the winning team set to receive a substantial prize of GHC800,000.

In addition to the cash prize, an extra GHC800,000 has been allocated to support the team’s preparations for the Confederations Cup in the upcoming season.

Wilson Arthur, Chairman of the Ghana FA Cup committee, highlighted the significance of the final showdown between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC. Scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday, June 23, 2024, the match has garnered considerable anticipation.

“The Bono derby final will be a special occasion,” Arthur stated, emphasizing the enthusiasm from both the University of Ghana and local communities. “We’ve worked closely with the university leadership to ensure this event is widely supported. It’s going to be a memorable day for football fans.”

The winner of the MTN FC Cup will earn the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup, adding further prestige and importance to the competition. As excitement mounts, Arthur encouraged all Ghanaians to attend and support what promises to be an unforgettable final.

This announcement underscores the growing prominence of domestic football competitions in Ghana and the significant rewards awaiting successful teams.