Exciting HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II Held At Labone SHS

The Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II competition was held last Saturday at the Labone SHS in the capital.

The event and categories attracted huge patronage sending signals that the sport has become popular among second circle students.

A couple of weeks ago, the National competition came off at Wesley Grammer SHS which allowed the students of the school to feel the sport.

And at Labone it was fantastic as the excitement was massive and the participants and spectators had much to cheer about.

Executives and officials of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation were also glad for a successful event.

The best performers were handed attractive prizes from the sponsors.

The next stop is Methodist Girls SHS in Manfe, Eastern Region on June 17, 2023

Here Are Results From Accra Edition Of The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II:

Female 60kg

1. Rachael Lankai – Sacred Hearts Senior High School

2. Mabel Yeboah – Ebenezer Senior High

3. Sarah Quartey – Wesley Grammar

Male 60kg

1. Leonard Tetteh – Lovia Junior High School

2. Charles Cobbinah – Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School

3. Richmond Aboagye – Wesley Grammar

Female 70kg

1. Blessed Abeka Nunoo – Osu Salem Senior High

2. Evelyn Steven – Nanka Bruce JHS

3. Gloria Afoagbadzi – Wesley Grammar

Men 70kg

1. Desmond Mensah – Bishop Mixed School

2. Steven Bennin – HOTCASS

3. Henry Otoo – St Thomas Aquainas SHS

Female +70kg

1. Ayisha Abdulai – Beacon Int. JHS

2. Eugenia Ntow – HOTCASS

3. Jasmine Quarshie – Accra High School

Men +70kg

1. Nathaniel Adjei – La PRESEC

2. Clement Korto – KATECO

3. Francis Kweku Annan – Labone