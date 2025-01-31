Exciting Night of Boxing Ahead at Idrowhyt Events Center

The Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman is set to come alive this weekend as the Cabic Big Fight Night promises an action-packed evening of boxing.

With the gates opening at 4:00 PM and the main bouts kicking off at 8:00 PM, fans are in for a thrilling night of high-stakes matchups and fierce competition.

The highlight of the evening will be the WBO Africa Heavyweight title clash between Ghana’s reigning champion, Osumanu Haruna, and Nigeria’s Idris Afinni. This heavyweight showdown is expected to be a fierce battle, with both fighters aiming to claim or retain the prestigious title. Haruna, known for his power and precision, will face a tough challenge from Afinni, who brings his own reputation for resilience and skill to the ring.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The main card features a stacked lineup of bouts across various weight classes. Samuel Takyi, a rising star in Ghanaian boxing, will take on Komlangan Hounkpatin in a 140-pound contest, while Abu Kamoko squares off against Kwesi Tutu in what promises to be a crowd-pleasing fight. Other notable matchups include Kevin Abraham vs. Fuseini Ahmed in the 175-pound division and Michael Darko vs. Isaac Quartey at 154 pounds.

The preliminary fights, starting at 4:00 PM, will set the stage for the main event. Early arrivals will be treated to a series of competitive bouts, including Salmane Partwata vs. Sampson Aryee and Mubarak Abubakar vs. Thomas Ayittey Okainja. These undercard fights often showcase emerging talent, providing a glimpse into the future of boxing in the region.

Local boxing enthusiasts are particularly excited about the event, as it features a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers. Theophilus Allotey, Daniel Gorsh, and Emmanuel Quaye are among the fighters looking to make a statement on the big stage. Meanwhile, the international flavor brought by fighters like Idris Afinni adds an extra layer of intrigue to the night.

With a total of 17 fights scheduled, the Cabic Big Fight Night is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or a casual observer, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets early, settle in, and get ready for a night of punches, passion, and pure boxing excitement.