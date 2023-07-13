Exciting Potential Records to be broken at Women’s World Cup 2023

As the Women’s World Cup 2023 approaches, fans and players alike are gearing up for a tournament filled with potential record-breaking moments.

Here are some of the exciting records that could be shattered in this year’s competition:

Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada have the opportunity to extend their record for scoring in the most World Cup tournaments, having scored in five tournaments each.

Marta could also extend her record for the most individual goals scored in the World Cup if she finds the net in 2023. Currently, she holds the record with 17 goals.

Hege Riise, the head coach of Norway, has the chance to become the first person to win the Women’s World Cup as both a player (winning the Golden Ball award in 1995) and a coach.

Casey Phair of South Korea could become the youngest player ever to participate in the Women’s World Cup, as she will be 16 years and 27 days old during the first scheduled match.

Vanina Correa of Argentina is set to become the oldest goalkeeper to play in the Women’s World Cup if she takes the field as planned, as she will be 40 years old in August.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the kickoff on July 20th to witness these historic moments unfold.