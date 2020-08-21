Huaweiâ€™s newest smartphone the HUAWEI Y8p is finally here, and we have had a detailed look.

Starting with its camera, performance and moving to its design and smart user experience the HUAWEI Y8p dominates. Here are some reasons why we love it.

A camera setup that does all the tricks â€“ Powered by AI

Letâ€™s be honest most of us check out the camera on every new smartphone that comes out first, and for starters, HUAWEI Y8p comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera, which consists of a 48MP main camera that takes high quality photos.

Also, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera is perfect for capturing landscapes, city skylines and group photos without leaving anyone out of the frame, reaching up to a staggering 120-degrees (thatâ€™s quite a lot of view!).

Lastly, there is the 2MP Bokeh camera, which adds professional and beautiful Bokeh effects to all your photos. This combined setup helps you take excellent photos as you go about your day and night as well.

Yes, night! HUAWEI Y8pâ€™s camera setup comes with an AIS Super Night Photography that lets you take stunning night photos with clear and vivid results because it can effectively stabilise images.

HUAWEI Y8p comes with Master AI photography, allowing you to effortlessly take beautiful photos within your reach. Master AI can recognise objects in an image and provide you with dedicated optimisation.

It can also identify object size, positioning, and its centre point on the screen and then adjust accordingly through AI algorithms. Master AI can recognise more than 500 scenes across 21 categories including blue skies, snow, plants, cats, dogs, food, fireworks, stage performances and more!

Do you think we would forget about selfies? I mean we all want our profile pictures on social media to standout out, or when sharing selfies with friends on an instant messaging platform. HUAWEI Y8p comes with a 16MP front-facing camera that supports HDR selfies.

Not only clear selfies, but it also gives nice backlighting effects. Under lighting from different directions such as front-on lighting, backlighting, or from the side, the camera uses AI algorithms to compensate the interference brought by different lightings. Do you know what is even better?

This phone supports selfie Night Mode, so that you can take selfies even in low-light settings â€“ like how cool is that!?

Store all your photos and videos and see them at anytime

You want a phone with enough storage space for all your photos, videos and files. A phone with a large and powerful battery that will live with you during your hectic long days and nights! A smartphone with an intelligent processor for smooth and efficient processing be it for video streaming or gaming.

HUAWEI Y8p comes with a large 6GB RAM for slick and smooth processing of all your videos and games, in addition to 128GB of internal storage, which is adequate space for storing all your audio, and video. Moreover, HUAWEI Y8p comes with a large battery of 4000mAh.

It also supports AI Power Saving 7.0 that prolongs battery life, with this battery all the files you download plus the video calls you make wonâ€™t be a problem whatsoever!

The phone also comes with Kirin 710F which provides smooth and high performance at all times with low power consumptions. HUAWEI Y8p comes running on EMUI 10.1, which comes with a brand-new UI (User Interface) design, which focuses on every detail to create a premium sense.

Stylish and elegant design

Of course, a smartphone with amazing camera, outstanding performance is even better with an exquisite design. HUAWEI Y8p comes with a 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop OLED Display. Together with a resolution of 2400×1080, the smartphone displays vibrant colours and crisp details.

Whether you are gaming, watching videos or browsing images, HUAWEI Y8p will bring you unbeatable visual immersion and enjoyment. For your security, this beautiful display incorporates an In-screen fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

The smartphone adopts a 3D Arc design for a compact body, while its back panel with vivid colours is fascinating and eye-catching. HUAWEI Y8p comes in two colourways, the novel Breathing Crystal and classic Midnight Black.

HUAWEI Y8p provides you with an immersive gaming experience. GPU Turbo in EMUI 10.1 comes with enhanced touch responsiveness, which allows the user to stay a step ahead of the other players in the game. The improved GPU Turbo provides for immersive visuals with a consistently high frame rate, and buttery smooth gameplay.

The HUAWEI Y8p comes with HUAWEI Mobile Services and its own app platform, the HUAWEI AppGallery, which boasts of a wide range of global and local apps, making it the third largest app marketplace in the world.

So, if youâ€™re looking for a smartphone with an astonishing camera, powerful performance, chic look and one that can also provide you with a smart user experience then look no further. Go on and grab the HUAWEI Y8p, selling hot at 1259 Ghana Cedis.