Exciting Testimonial Match for Frank Oquaye Nortey held

An exciting testimonial football match and celebration was held on Saturday April 8th in hounor of former player, Frank Oquaye Nortey aka ‘Malik Jabir’ at the Manste Agbona Park at Jamestown in Accra.

Oquaye was a former player of Accra Great Olympics, Cape Coast Vipers and Akosombo Akotex where he made his name and remembered for his deft touches on the ball, his accurate passes and lovely shots at goal.

Frank Oquaye Nortey thanked all the old stars and current footballers who took part in the match and refreshments.

He expressed gratitude to his former team managers coaches and chairmen as well as executives and directors.

He saluted football fans and his club supporters for the love showed in his playing days.

Among the dignitaries who graced the reception were Nii Sackey Akumia VI, chief of Adanse in James Town, Dr. Acquah and Douglas Tagoe,

The old star players who participated were awarded with medals, they include Moses Otchere, Hesse Odamtten, Ollabode Williams, George Lamptey, Emmanuel Quarshie aka Abega, Annan Pele, Nii Noi Dowuona, Samuel Aryee, Emmanuel Botchway, Lantei Botchwey, Ayitey Crientsil , Bruce Tagoe, Great Agogo, Festus Lamptey, Moses Cofie and others.

Douglas Tagoe who is also a chief under the stool name Nii Afla Kakaban I at Roman Hill, Asare Division in Ga Mashie advised his colleagues to live healthy lifestyle and socialise.

He urged young footballers to venture into coaching commending Moses Cofie who is an international coach.

Moses Otchere advised the selectors of the Black Stars to pick players who pass through the Academicals, Satellites and Meteors. He cautioned young players to be disciplined and learn from their seniors.

George Lamptey expressed that he was glad that the Oquaye testimonial match brought them together. He advised everyone to live a positive life.

Ayitey Crientsil said there were many top players who missed the Black Stars, and Oquaye was one of them.

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye, a football enthusiast and friend of most players said the event was classic and encouraged all players to do likewise before hanging their boots.

The selected Oquaye XI pipped the Old Stars of Jamestown 1-0 in the game to preceded the reception.