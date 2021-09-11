Exciting times for MTN stakeholders in Ashanti as it launches 2021 Ashantifest

MTN Ghana is set to roll-out a series of activities expected to thrill its stakeholders in the Ashanti Region as part of this year’s Ashantifest celebrations.

This follows the launch of the 2021 edition of the annual event, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the company at a short ceremony in Kumasi.

A football tournament among eight communities and an invitational golf tournament are among key highlights for the 2021Ashantifest, which also aims at complementing festivals in the Region which showcases the rich culture of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Customers in the Region would receive an additional 500 megabyte for every data purchased during the month-long celebration, Nii Adotey Mingle, the General Manager for the Northern Business District, announced at the launch.

He said a programme targeted at the youth dubbed, “MTN Pulse Hangout” would be on MTN social media platforms on September 24 as part of the celebrations.

“In addition to these, we would hold a media editors forum, a community forum, commemoration of International Literacy Day and a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” Mr. Mingle threw more light on activities lined up for the celebration.

Apart from the Ashantifest, he said, MTN was rewarding customers with various packages to commemorate the company’s 25th anniversary, saying that, “Our top 250 customers have already received the latest phone on the market.”

He said all customers of MTN benefitted from the “Good Day Ghana Promo” with its mega promotion seeking to reward 25 customers with Hyundai Sonata cars was still ongoing.

He, however, cautioned the public to be wary of scammers who would use all sorts of tricks to lure and defraud unsuspecting customers and reminded them that MTN would only call customers through its official line which is 0244300000.

He assured that MTN remained committed to enhancing customer experience and that the company was investing $207 million in the network this year to provide users with a resilient network and also enable the company to modernize and expand its infrastructure.

All the activities lined up for the celebration, according to the Manager, was to show appreciation to their customers for their loyalty over the 25 years that the company had been in existence in Ghana.