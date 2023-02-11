Exclusive interview with Ghana Weightlifting Coach, Michael Abotsi

Ghana has great potential in weight lifting, power lifting and body building – Coach Abotsi

Coach Michael Abotsi, coach of the National Weightlifting team believes the nation has people with the potential to win medals and laurels in Bodybuilding, Cross Fitness, Powerlifting and Weightlifting.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the gym in the Accra Sports Stadium, he confirmed that if the sports authorities invest in the youth, the results would be massive.

“As we prepare for the 13th African Games 2023 in Accra, I plead with the media to educate and sensitise the people about our sport, because there are differences between the four sections, which are disciplines on the own” he expressed.

According to Coach Abotsi, Weightlifting is very different from Powerlifting and Cross Fitness and Bodybuilding which is the foundation.

He noted that Weightlifting is an Olympic sport, however he regrets not representing Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan due to Covid -19.

“if I were in Tokyo, am sure our athlete, Christian Amoah could be the the top ten, because we really prepared and I was dropped at the last hour ” he said.

He emphasized that if the right awareness is created more youth will come on board to practice any of the Sports that he is involved in.

He commended the Para Athletes who have been consistent in winning medals and qualifying of the Paralympic Games, and was sure that Ghana will shine at the next Games in Paris 2024.

Some of the medal hopefuls are SWAG Para-Athlete of the year, Patricia Nyameke and Haruna Tahiru who have been committed and dedicated to their training and preparations to become international stars.

Coach Abotsi said he loves athletes who are humble, honest, reliable, determined to succeed and ready to perform at the big stage.

He thanked past Presidents of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, late Clifford Aboagye and Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and the present President, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib for their support and encouragement.

“We need sponsorship to organize more local Championships and travel for international exposure so that we can make our nation proud at African and World Games” he added.