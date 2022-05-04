Execute your mandate in openness and dignity – Women in politics urged

Ms Sarah Afful, the Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has asked newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly women to execute their mandate in transparency and dignity.

They must run an open-door policy, engage strategic stakeholders, including traditional leaders, traders, youth and people across the political divide to aid the party’s quest to break the eight-year election string.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, Ms Afful urged them to be in touch with the women at the grassroots to rake in their unalloyed support while responding promptly to their needs.

“I respectfully implore you to put your ears to the ground, listen to the core needs of our members and act accordingly. Your offices should be welcoming and approachable by all and not only a few privileged ones,” she said.

Ms Afful who is also contesting for the Central Regional Women’s Organizer said the party’s agenda towards national development through strengthening the democratic pillars, transparency and accountability were ongoing.

With barely two years to the 2024 polls, she described the party’s electoral fortune as ‘bright’ adding that with

unwavering determination it will sustain the pace to convincingly win the parliamentary and presidential elections in the region in 2024.

Accordingly, the party she noted had developed new programmes for a paradigm shift in campaign strategies to entice the electorates to break the eight-year election string.

She said despite the world economic crisis, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led-government was doing much to reduce the plight of the people by increasing infrastructural facilities, health care, sanitation, job creation and reducing poverty reduction through wealth creation.

To that end, she encouraged all NPP women to be optimistic as the party goes all out to empower women in general with resources and equip them with skills to create jobs to become the key driving force in the fight against hunger and poverty.

“What women in the various constituencies need is not only micro support but increased mechanization, technological innovation, education and skills development,” she indicated.

Notwithstanding, she expressed gratitude to all winners and losers in the election and urged them to forge ahead in unity.

“My warmest greetings to you all, accept my deepest and most sincere congratulations on your ascension into the high offices, I wish you diligence in the discharge of your duties in your capacities as constituency executives.

“May your tenure be blessed with God’s guidance, insight and directions,” she prayed.