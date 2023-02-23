Executive Chairman of Accra 2023 LOC Applauds Akufo-Addo

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman (EC) of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games (Accra 2023) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo – Addo for his role in resolving the misunderstanding between the African Union (AU), Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sport Confederations (AASC).

Addressing the media after a crunch meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he said the Ghanaian President and his entourage comprising the Ambassador and Ministers of State were present and deliberated to find and amicable solution and also present Ghana an opportunity to plan well to organize the 13th African Games.

He said Ghana began preparations for the event by the unveiling of the mascot, logo, and website in December 2021, after winning the bid to host the rest of Africa in 2018.

However, a number of issues, including Covid 19, disagreements between key parties such as the African Union (AU), Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sport Confederations (AASC), cast doubt on the proposed Game’s possibility.

According to the veteran Sports Journalist and former Lecturer, many issues were discussed in Addis Ababa, including technical, management, sponsorship, broadcasting rights, benefits for the host nation, AU, ANOCA and AASC among others.

He said the benefits of the Games are huge, hence it must be well planed and well organized.

He expressed gratitude to Nana Akuffo-Addo for his patience and time as well as diplomacy in meeting the top officials to resolve the ownership of the African Games.

He hinted that a new date will be fixed after an inspection of the facilities at Borteyman and Legon in Accra for the event.

“The name Accra 2023 will be maintained, we all need the Games which is a qualifier to the Paris Olympic Games in 2024” he added.

The 13th edition of the African Games was scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana between 4th to 19th August, 2023.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who is also a member of the LOC and an ANOCA member appealed to the media to come out with positive reports to promote the Games so that they can attract sponsors.

“Negative news will not attract sponsors” he noted.

He stressed that some time has been lost, so sports federations must present their plans on the Games on time to be considered into the new framework.