The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to fix a date for Congress and also discuss matters related to the new season.

This follows the decision of the Council to cancel the 2019/20 football season and prepare for a new one.

Matters to be discussed include date and agenda for Congress, the date for player registration, and modalities leading to the start of the 2020/21 season.

The football calendar has not been fully completed since the 2016/17 season when Aduana Stars FC won their second Ghana Premier League title and Asante Kotoko pipped their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak to lift their 9th FA Cup title.

The GFA Executive Council, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, took the decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

