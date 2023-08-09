Executive Director of Songtaba receives award

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, the Executive Director of Songtaba, a women empowerment and advocacy NGO, has been awarded the Most Influential Female in Northern Development.

She took the prize at the second edition of the Northern Regional Youth and Mentors Achievers’ Awards ceremony held in Tamale.

The event also saw Tamale Senior High and Islamic Science Senior High schools respectively, as well as the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament being adjudged the Best Youth Institutions.

Mr. Amin Yahaya, Abigail Emefa Yeboah, Don Sigli and Dahamani Tung-Teiya were also awarded as the Best Young Achievers.

The political icons category was awarded to John Paul Danka, Silinba Hamidu, Malik Basintale, Minkailu Yakubu, Awudu Is-haq, Attah Issah, Fathia Aziz, Abdul-Rahaman Ridwan, Yakubu Abdul – Latif and Mohammed Alhassan.

Special Mentors Achiever’ Awards went to Biihee-Naa Naatsung Jaafar Pelpuo, Pishi-Naa Alhassan Andani and Hajia Lamnatu Adam.

The Youth Mentors Achievers’ Awards went to Charles Ayendago, Iddrisu Abubakari, Humaimatu Abdul-Wahab, Prosper Laar, Hawa Melechi, Sheriff Ghali Abdul-Hayi Moomen and Ahmed Bening.

They all received citations, certificates and plaques.

The event was organised by the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and brought together stakeholders, traditional authorities, institutions, students as well as winners of the maiden edition.

It was to recognise their selfless contributions to youth empowerment and their commitment to inspiring positive change.

Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of NYA, presenting the award to Hajia Lamnatu Adam, lauded her contribution to youth empowerment and said her advocacy for the re enrollment of young girls back to school, had helped in minimising school drop-out among young girls in the region.

“Your relentless efforts have brought attention to the importance of providing opportunities for girls to continue their education, breaking barriers and ensuring that no girl is left behind.”

“With your hard work and dedication, you have collaborated with District Assemblies to champion the adoption of gender equality and social inclusion by-laws, which served as critical safeguards for the protection of girls,” he said.

Mr. Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of NYA, said the programme was instituted last year as part of the NYA’s mandate in supporting the holistic growth and development of young people in the region.

The awards ceremony was also used to officially unveil the Northern Regional Youth Hall of Fame, where winners of the maiden edition, who continued to champion youth development, were inducted.

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, expressed gratitude to the NYA for the recognition and pledged to continue to advocate for the empowerment of young people and other vulnerable groups in the region.