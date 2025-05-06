Executive Leadership Programme Concludes with Shared Vision for Ghana’s Future

The Government of Ghana, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened an Executive Leadership Programme (ELP) in Ada, Ghana, from 23rd to 26th April 2025.

The Programme was held against the backdrop of the recent democratic transition in the country and following the constitution of a new Cabinet. Under the theme: “Re-imagining Leadership in a ‘Reset’ Ghana, the programme marked a bold step toward renewing public leadership, advancing responsive governance, and driving transformational change across Ghana.

The Executive Leadership Programme brought together senior government officials, including Ministers, deputy ministers, senior advisors, special guests, international and national resource persons, as well as the private sector and representatives of the African Development Bank.

Designed as an intensive, forward-looking series of interactive sessions, the programme provided an opportunity to strengthen strategic leadership, foster inter-ministerial collaboration, and equip the leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) shaping today’s governance landscape.

“Ghana stands at a crossroads, faced with diverse challenges. We must lead differently, think differently and act differently, as the true measure of our success is the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind,” said H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana.

“Where we feel our development partners, especially UNDP, can come in, is bringing together various stakeholders, including the private sector and governments from across the aisle to agree on one development agenda that we all buy into and agree to move forward no matter who is in power,” he added.

The Executive Leadership Programme also offered Ministers a safe, co-curated environment to engage with real-world scenarios, regional and global trends, and leadership principles rooted in empathy, systems thinking, and collaborative governance.

Delivered through four thematic modules—Leading in a New World of Accelerated Change, Leading Systems in a VUCA World, Leading Self and Others, and Leading to Deliver Results—the programme challenged leaders to reimagine not just what they govern, but how they govern.

Facilitated by renowned African and global leaders, former heads of state, policy experts, and thought leaders in public administration, each session integrated dialogue, case studies, and strategic foresight. Participants were encouraged to align their leadership approaches with Ghana’s emerging national priorities and the aspirations of its people.

“For Ghana and Africa to truly advance, we need focused, consistent leadership and a reimagined approach to our educational systems. We must not only invest in technology but also in the people who will create it. Education is the foundation for meaningful change,” said H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria, during his opening remarks.

Specially tailored sessions, including a high-profile meeting between women in political leadership in Ghana and the UNDP’s Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa offered stakeholders the opportunity to celebrate Ghana for its recent strides in empowering more women at the political front whilst highlighting the lessons and efforts to maintain and improve the status quo ante.

The bilateral sessions fostered stronger bonds between development partners, the Government of Ghana, multinationals and the private sector, with emphasis on grey areas for future collaborations.

Ghana continues to navigate significant socio-economic challenges, from youth unemployment and growing inequalities to climate vulnerability and external shocks.

Yet, it also benefits from democratic continuity and institutional resilience, reaffirming Ghana’s position as a model of democratic governance in a region where political transitions are increasingly challenged by instability and social unrest.

“Our collective aspiration is that this collaborative programme will serve as a catalyst: equipping you with fresh perspectives, renewed energy, and actionable strategies to steer Ghana toward inclusive and sustainable development.

UNDP remains a committed partner in this journey,” said Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator, and Regional Director for Africa.

“Let us seize this opportunity to reimagine leadership, not just for today, but for the Ghana we are building together,” she added.

UNDP and the Government of Ghana will continue to work together to ensure that the programme’s outcomes inform strategic governance priorities and build momentum for long-term institutional transformation.

The Programme is part of the newly established Regional Leadership Programme for Africa and presents a first-of-its-kind convening for Ghana’s new Government. It sets the stage for deeper transformation across institutions, ministries, and governance structures and signals a shift toward values-driven, future-focused, and results-oriented governance.

As Ghana enters a new era of leadership, the Executive Leadership Programme has strengthened a shared commitment to bold, accountable, and future-ready governance. UNDP and the Government of Ghana will continue working together to sustain this momentum, driving leadership that delivers opportunity and inclusive development for all.