The Executive Purposeful Ladies Ministry (EPLM), has presented a variety of items to the Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha in the Greater Accra Region as part of its efforts to support the needy and vulnerable.

The items, valued at GHS3, 000 included assorted food supplies, water, detergents, toiletries, Bibles, text books, brooms and cutlasses.

Mrs Mina Lassey, the President of EPLM, presenting the items on behalf of the Ministry, said as part of fulfilling its mission and vision, they extended love, care and comfort to those who were hurting and less privileged in society.

Therefore, the donation was towards ensuring that the children of the Christ Faith Forster Home felt loved and comforted.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, Mr Abraham Kwaku Danso, the caretaker of the Home, expressed gratitude to the members of EPLM for honoring their promise to donate to the Home and gave them an assurance that the items would be used for their intended purposes.

Some leaders of EPLM took turns to share the Word of God with the children.

The children of the Home, also thanked EPLM for the kind gesture and prayed that God blessed them and replenished their pockets.

The orphanage was founded in the 1970s by some Ghanaians and a German missionary. The Home has since been accommodating orphans kids.

It currently takes care of about 41 orphans, some of which are at the tertiary level.

EPLM is a non-denominational network of ladies who have come together to fellowship, and share ideas and experiences to be equipped them to prosper, thrive and reach their full potential in ministry.

Its mission is raising women leaders to live in full submission to Christ as Lord, while its vision is to see a community of women working together to live, love and leave a legacy by achieving their God-given potential.

Some benefits members can derive from being of EPLM include career enhancement coaching, mentoring, fellowship and an environment for spiritual empowerment and growth.