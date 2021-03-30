The Executive Women Network (EWN) has organised a webinar for its members to inspire, empower and support women executives to be successful and influential at the local and international levels.

The empowerment webinar was also part of the outlined activities on the calendar of the Network to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The virtual programme held on the theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” also sought to celebrate women’s achievements, share growth experiences to inspire, raise awareness about women’s equality, and lobby for accelerated gender parity.

In a welcome address, Madam Eunice Biritwum, the EWN Executive Committee Chairperson, said the discussion would explore the peculiar challenges women in leadership experienced in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world evolves, the challenges women face are also taking on new dimensions and require different approaches to manage them.

This year’s IWD theme offers us a huge opportunity as EWN to engage accomplished women in leadership to share their perspectives on the theme and how they are leading through the pandemic to ensure Women’s issues are brought to the forefront and properly addressed for effective change where necessary.

“As an association, we are fully committed and devoted to championing women empowerment and we believe that the discussions at this webinar should help our members understand specific actions our panelists are taking to challenge the status quo for a better future for women now and post-COVID”.

At the panelists’ session moderated by Dr. Geraldine Abaidoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perfocus Innovations, Dr. Stellar Agyenim-Boateng, the Deputy CEO, Services at the Volta River Authority, said her office intentionally put in some efforts to challenge the status quo amid the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has become the new normal but I believe the leadership of women should be seen and felt irrespective of the challenges of the pandemic.

To intentionally challenge the status quo, double your effort; do not let history define your future, instead let it guide you; know your self-worth.

“Make self-analysis as an individual to know your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats so that you can continuously develop yourself and lift other women up; also, always make it a point to package yourself professionally and personally to inspire others,,” she added.

Madam Whitney Boakye-Mensah, the CEO, Innovations and Event WBM, and Co-Executive Producer 3Music Women’s Brunch, urged women in leadership positions to accelerate gender parity by helping other women.

“Come out, tell your truth and your story to inspire other women. Work with other women because collaboration helps us to come together and achieve more. You need to take care of yourself and take care of other women as well. Let us be a sister’s keeper”.

Speaking on the importance of mental health for women in leadership, Madam Rosy Fynn, CEO of Busy Internet, advised women to take care of their mental health.

Balancing home and work schedules during the period of remote working, she said, had not been without peculiar challenges for women.

“The time between work and home life has become blurred as women deliver both in the same environment. The stress is real and that is why we shouldn’t take our mental health for granted.

As we work through these odds and make conscious efforts to lead and bring other women along, we must take care of our mental health”, she advised.

The Empowered Women brand of EWN helps to create the platform, through events and talk series to inspire and motivate members in their decision-making within the corporate and enterprise environment.

