Executives From MTN Cote D’ivoire On A Five-Day Working Visit To Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh together with his Commercial Leadership Team hosted their counterparts from MTN Cote D’Ivoire for a week to share industry best practices and forge a stronger bond.

The week-long engagement afforded the teams to share insights on operational and execution models, how to stay relevant and be ahead of competition. Selorm Adadevoh, touched on top-level indicators that contributed to Ghana’s strong performance in 2021, investment in its people and the well-being of all staff, challenges faced as a company in the industry. Selorm, also shared themes MTN Ghana has adopted for the year 2022 towards efforts to operationalize MTN Group wide Ambition 2025 journey.

The Ivorian team, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Djibril Ouattara, as part of activities toured some MTN Service Centers and local markets in the capital, Accra as well as a tour of the MTN Architecture Infrastructure (MTN House). Mr. Ouattara commended MTN Ghana for the strong leadership, the working culture of the Ghana team, the commitment to support Government and investments made in the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Ouattara also commended Ghana for its digital journey. He pledged to develop a great working culture in Cote D’Ivoire and look forward to having his colleagues in Ghana join them to celebrate the successes of MTN Cote D’Ivoire.

Other topical business areas that were discussed include; Mobile Financial Services, Sales and Distribution, Customer Relations, Capital Projects, Network Infrastructure, Digital, Human Resource, MTN Business, Marketing among others.

Selorm Adadevoh in his concluding remarks said, “it’s great to have hosted the Cote D’Ivoire team in Ghana. The sharing of best practices was a two-way affair, the team in Ghana has also learnt a lot from the Cote D’Ivoire team. The meeting was exciting and very collaborative. I personally look forward to more of such collaborations since there is a lot we can learn from each other within the MTN Group”.