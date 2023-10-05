Executives Of Jospong Group Recognised At 2023 Ghana CEO Vision Awards

Four Executives of the Jospong Group of Companies were among about 70 Chief Executive Officers who were awarded over the weekend for their outstanding contribution to their sectors of operation at the 2023 Ghana CEO Vision Award held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Saturday night in Accra.

Mr. Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director-OmniBSIC Bank, was awarded Personality of the Year-Private Sector; Ing. Mrs. Florence Awaa Cobbold, Managing Director-Sewerage Systems Ghana Ltd received the Outstanding Leadership award –Female category and Mr. Michael Padi Tuwor, Managing Director, Accra Compost and Recycling Plant Limited who was awarded CEO of The Year-Sanitation category, also awarded is Dr Philip Oti-Mensah received the award of the Chief Operating Officer of the year 2023.

The Ghana CEO Vision & Awards, which is in its second year, was under the theme; “The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGS in Ghana.

Among others, the awards scheme seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished CEOs, who have stayed relevant and used the power of ideas to impact lives and the country in general.

Addressing the distinguished patrons at the event, H. E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia underscored the critical role of the private sector in promoting sustainable development and achieving the SDGs, and the indispensable role of the public sector in providing an enabling environment for the private sector in areas of macro-economic stability, unique national identification and address systems, financial inclusion through mobile money interoperability, domestic revenue mobilization, and credit systems through credit scoring among others.

Mr. Latif Abubakar the brain behind the award scheme in his welcome remarks, submitted that the Ghana CEO Vision Awards is the ultimate platform for celebrating visionaries who thrived against the odds and have rendered ideas into existence.

Ms. Sophia Kujordzi, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group in her response and remarks on behalf of the awardees, expressed profound gratitude to all external and internal stakeholders of the Jospong Group Companies for their continuous support and patronage in ensuring that the Jospong Group keeps leading in every sector they operate in.

The event was attended and addressed by dignitaries including the H. E Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator, H. E Javier Guitierrez Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, H.R.M King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the King of the Ga state, and several other dignitaries.

About the Jospong Group

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries and Asia. The company has business interests in about 14 sectors of the economy with its biggest operations in Waste management, ICT, and Banking as well as Automobile and Equipment. Established in 1995, as a printing press, the company has since its inception experienced phenomenal growth and now has operations covering diverse sectors with over 60 companies with a focus on delivering quality services and products using simple technology at competitive prices. Jospong Group’s core business is to identify gaps, churn out innovative businesses, and build capacities to provide value, and nurture them to become market leaders; fit to play on both the local and international markets.