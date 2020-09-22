Exemplary leadership which used to be the hallmark of the Ghanaian Society must be reincarnated, Mr Douglas Frimpong Nnuroh, a former Lecturer of the University of Cape Coast, has suggested.

Concerning the Nkrumah Government, he said good leadership served the public interest, upheld patriotism and taught the Nation a sense of togetherness, belongingness and peaceful coexistence.

Mr Nnuroh made the call at the fourth Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lecture, organized by the Cape Coast Center For National Culture (CNC) on the theme: “Promoting Tolerance and Patriotism towards election 2020, the role of Culture.”

The virtual Memorial Day Lecture was to commemorate the legacy and the achievements of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and to deliberate on the way forward for Ghana.

On Patriotism and Tolerance, Mr Nnuroh, who was also an Academic Advisor at the Faculty of Arts, UCC, indicated that the Ghanaian society had lost track of its patriotic sense and needed to revive it.

“We should not be ashamed of our culture. We are Ghanaians; Let’s love and uphold that which we have,” he stressed.

He noted that tolerance was a vital component in attaining mutual coexistence and encouraged a collaborative enterprise to most importantly promote National peace.

He urged tolerance for each other, especially in electoral democracy and partisan politics as these areas could ignite serious violence.

“We want a peaceful and violence-free election 2020,” he added.

For a peaceful election, Mr Nnuroh noted that the citizenry must put aside partisan politics and the hunger for power because it bore fruits of lawlessness, illegalities, the infringements of individual rights and freedoms.

Speaking on the role of culture, Mrs Dorcas Salamatu Alhassan, the Acting Regional Director for the Cape Coast CNC, said culture was not just drumming and dancing but the way of life of the Ghanaian.

“We can all eschew violence if we decide to live according to our culture, let’s be cautious of how we comment, put forward our views and react to sentiments. We are one Ghana aside our political differences,” she said.

Mrs Alhassan encouraged all to use cultural added values to promote peace, cordiality, collectivity and cooperation, adding that it was okay if politics involved disagreements but not violence.

She urged Ghanaians to advocate and educate each other on the need to express electoral democracy with tolerance and patriotism.