Reverend Father Kizito Xordzise, Catholic Priest at the Ho Diocese, has exhorted Christians to exemplify the selflessness and humility exhibited at the birth of Jesus Christ to guide the behaviour of mankind on earth.

He wondered how Christians would react in this 21st Century, if asked to lie in a manger believing it would elicit confusion.

He said in the manger without the presence of a doctor and a nurse, Christ was delivered in Bethlehem, the cottage of bread.

Fr Xordzise made the dispositions at the 2020 Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Volta Regional Directorate Carol Service in Ho.

He said Jesus the Christ became bread for the animals, food and drink for mankind adding, “Let our homes be places to welcome multitudes.”

He said the love, humility and sacrifice led him to his earthly appearance and faithfulness to die for mankind, all came to pass.

Father Xordzise exhorted Christians to learn to give gifts in this season extending hands to the deprived in the society.

“Work for personal salvation, eat, share and concentrate on reading the Bible religiously.”

He reminded Christians about the second coming of Jesus the Christ as “we mark his birth, Christ be born in our hearts.”

He pleaded with Christ to save and heal the world that is being confounded by COVID-19 pandemic as the world heralds his birth.

“Let Christians seek Christ’s rebirth in all aspects of human endeavours that will positively affect the growth of the world.”

Staff and guests who were treated to melodious Christmas and gospel renditions, danced and ate to end the event.