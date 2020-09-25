By Oliver Trust

2020 treble winner’s Bayern Munich may have secured its position as Europe’s top team by beating Euro League winner FC Sevilla in the UEFA Supercup final.

However, apart from pride and joy, other topics are seemingly keeping the Bavarian’s coach Hansi Flick’s mind busy. The 55-year-old is turning his thoughts to future challenges.

When winning his fourth trophy, the game against the Spaniards delivered convincing arguments to back his demand for new signings to make his squad strong enough to defend as many of the trophies as possible.

Despite being only two league games into the 2020/2021 season, the reigning Bayern seems to be on the limit after the loss of Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic, and Philippe Coutinho.

For over an hour, Sevilla managed to close the gaps in midfield and slow down Bayern’s two-man driving force of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“They managed to escape our pressing for over an hour,” striker Thomas Mueller said. His statements indirectly back Flick’s claim to get a right-back, a number 10 as a successor of the ball-machine Thiago and an additional winger.

Despite their remaining ambitions, it was apparent that many of Bayern’s cornerstones might soon need a short break to recover if they are to enjoy a successful campaign. Coming up is a stressful timetable containing two games per week for nearly the entire season.

“I hope we will get some new arrivals. We’ve still got time to fix everything, and things are in progress,” Mueller added.

“There is a lot of talk about a tight season and our small squad. I am sure we will have a strong squad with every position doubled up,” goalkeeper Manuel Neuer commented.

The victory in Budapest over Sevilla has increased the pressure on sports director Hasan Salihamidzic to deliver convincing answers as it seems apparent Bayern’s current squad size is too small.

Against Sevilla, only three experienced players like Javi Martinez, Corentin Tolisso, and Jerome Boateng were left on the bench.

Flick admitted, “We’re not yet at our highest level.” At the same time, the coach is aware that they possibly won’t reach it this season, especially when competitions are in the final stages.