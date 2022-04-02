Exhibit Patriotism, Sacrifice Towards Development – Prince Mba Urges Ghanaians

Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a Human Rights Non-Governmental Organisation has appealed to Ghanaians to exhibit patriotism and sacrifice for the development of the country.

“The economic challenges we face now demand a little more patriotism and sacrifice to surmount and we can only do this through unity of purpose that was exhibited during our support for the Black Stars qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the way out in terms of current economic challenges on Saturday in Accra, Mr Mba said there was the need for all hands to be on deck to support all developmental approaches government was taking.

“At long last, the Electronic Transfer Levy( E -Levy) will take effect in May and the laudable objective of generating income for the rapid development of the country will be realised.

“There comes a time in the history of nations to sacrifice a little for the good of the nation. It’s a time to measure patriotism in action as opposed to rhetorical acrobatics.

“We have come a long way since the return to democracy, and despite cynicism, a great deal of infrastructural development in the Railway, Maritime and Land transportation have been recorded.”

Mr Mba said Ghana’s educational systems had improved tremendously and with the grand design to build one hundred and eleven hospitals and medical centres under Agenda 111 before January 2025, true patriots are more willing to contribute positively to revenue generation by encouraging the widening of all areas of generation to blocking waste within the public system.

“Let us seize the opportunity to congratulate parliament for passing the bill and the swift presidential assent. We have a bigger vision before us, when the economy will run twenty hours a day thereby utilising our vast knowledge and potentials. “

He said E -Levy is a thin line measure of patriotism, ‘and whatever will build, develop and secure the future of generations is worth the initiative.’